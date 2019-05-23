3 men found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2016 ‘Pizza Pizza’ shooting of 17-year-old

Three men charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in October 2016 were found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday.

Shakiyl Shaw, his twin brother Lenneil Shaw and another man, Mohamed Ali-Nur — were on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Jarryl Hagley. At the trial, the jury heard a fourth man named Winston Poyser, also charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of being an accessory after the fact to murder after giving information to police about his involvement and the involvement of others in the shooting.

Hagley was eating with a group of friends at the Pizza Pizza on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2016 when gunmen entered the store and fired shots in his direction.

Hagley was struck and police found him in the restaurant’s back washroom shortly after arriving.

At the time of the incident, Toronto police called the shooting ‘brazen’ and believed Hagley was targeted.

All three had pleaded not guilty. They’ve been in custody since their arrests a few months after the murder.

Poyser has already done his time after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of accessory after the fact to murder. He served the equivalent of 27 months in prison and is now serving two years of probation.

—With files from Oriena Vuong