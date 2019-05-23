Ice-T says he ‘almost shot’ an Amazon delivery driver

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, said he came close to shooting an Amazon delivery driver.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor said that he had mistaken the driver for an intruder and now he is suggesting that Amazon make their employees wear uniforms.

“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries,” the actor said on Twitter, “Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just sayin.”

“Was he not wearing a delivery man uniform?” one fan wrote.

“No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That sh*t ain’t safe…” Ice-T responded.

Amazon’s senior vice-president of worldwide operations & customer service Dave Clark responded to the actor on Twitter but he did not seem too concerned about Ice-T’s request.

“Just sayin… thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer,” Clark tweeted.

Amazon Help also responded to Ice-T, saying, “Thanks for reaching out with your feedback! I’d like to escalate this to our Logistics Team for review; please leave us your details here: amzn.to/2VFPbns, and we’ll be in touch with you soon!”

Many fans of Ice-T also took to Twitter to complain about their issues with Amazon’s uniform policy.

Ice-T is right Amazon is a billion dollar company they can a very well afford to supply their employees uniforms pic.twitter.com/QafChRXynp — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 22, 2019

I get that, but it's still kind of unsafe? The same way Uber/Lyft drivers have a sign provided for their own cars, something like that should given to you by the company so there aren't any misunderstandings. — Nahla (Like the movie) (@Tiny_Eclair) May 22, 2019

My sister makes deliveries for amazon and she is scare something like that might happpen to her. Plus she had some people that have been rude to her for being in their house/driveway making the deliveries. Please so something about it @AmazonHelp @amazon — Cielo (@jeirynin) May 23, 2019

This is a genius, common sense solution to a real thing! They owe you a consulting check if they adopt it. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) May 22, 2019