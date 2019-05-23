Road closures in downtown Vancouver for firefighter’s line-of-duty funeral service

Vancouver drivers are being advised about potential traffic disruptions, as the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) conduct a line-of-duty funeral service for a fallen member.

The service says several streets will be closed for the uniformed procession and motorcade honouring Acting Lt. Ronald Renville.

Tomorrow the women & men of @VanFireRescue celebrate the life of our brother, lost much too soon. We stand with his family & friends. Ron, you will always be a part of #VFRS. pic.twitter.com/8WDgHry68d — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) May 23, 2019

It says parking may also be temporarily affected.

“VFRS appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during this time to honour the fallen and pay respects to a family in their darkest hour,” said the service in a media release.

The following streets will be affected.

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Smithe Street/Haro Street from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street

9 a.m.-10 a.m. Thurlow Street from Haro Street to Nelson Street, and Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street, and Burrard Street from Nelson Street to Smithe Street

Renville died on May 4, after serving 18 years with the VFRS.

The 47-year-old was known for his positivity around the hall and his commitment to helping other members in need. His colleagues say he spent his last shift helping his peers deal with tragedy.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.