3 arrested after police seize crystal meth in downtown Cobourg

Three men are facing drug-related charges after police say officers seized crystal methamphetamine in downtown Cobourg on Thursday morning.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of two men from Durham Region who were found to be in possession of a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a Cobourg residence, where another arrest was made for possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey O’Neill, 41, of Cobourg, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime (under $5,000) and failure to comply with a probation order.

Malcolm Stephenson, 29, of Tyrone in Clarington, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and fentanyl), driving a motor vehicle with no current validated permit, driving while prohibited and use of a validation not furnished for a motor vehicle.

Lance McArthur, 28, of Ajax, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three men are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg later on Thursday.

