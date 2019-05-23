Fire rips through home in Cramahe Township

No one was injured after a fire ripped through a home in Cramahe Township on Wednesday evening.

Township firefighters were called to the blaze on County Road 21 around 6:10 p.m. The area is just north of Brighton.

Crews discovered a two-vehicle garage engulfed in flames. They managed to prevent the flames from spreading throughout the roof.

Firefighters from Brighton Township also assisted in fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates could reach more than $200,000, said Cramahe Township interim fire Chief Tim Burgess.