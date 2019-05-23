Canada
May 23, 2019 8:29 am

Thousands without power after transformer fire in Toronto’s east-end

By Web Writer  Global News

A map of the power outage affecting residents in the east-end of Toronto.

Toronto Hydro
A A

Toronto Hydro says about 3,800 customers are without power in the east-end of the city following a transformer fire on Thursday.

The boundaries affected are from the lake side up to Gerrard Street and from the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto Hydro said there is no estimated time of restoration as of yet.

Crews are on-site investigating.

The TTC said that customers should expect streetcar route delays Thursday morning due the power outage affecting streetcars leaving the Leslie Barns Carhouse. Buses are now operating on those routes in the affected area.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
east end power outage
pwoer outage
toronto outage
transformer fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.