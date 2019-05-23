Thousands without power after transformer fire in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto Hydro says about 3,800 customers are without power in the east-end of the city following a transformer fire on Thursday.

The boundaries affected are from the lake side up to Gerrard Street and from the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto Hydro said there is no estimated time of restoration as of yet.

Crews are on-site investigating.

The TTC said that customers should expect streetcar route delays Thursday morning due the power outage affecting streetcars leaving the Leslie Barns Carhouse. Buses are now operating on those routes in the affected area.

Outage update 2: outage caused by a transformer fire. Approximately 3,800 customers are affected. No ETOR just yet.

Thank you all for your patience as crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) May 23, 2019

Outage update 1: boundaries revised to Gerrard south to the Lake; DVP east to Woodbine.

Crews are on-site investigating. More updates to follow. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) May 23, 2019

Attention Customers: All streetcar routes experiencing delays this morning, due to a power outage in the east end affecting streetcars leaving our Leslie Barns Carhouse. Buses are operating to supplement service. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 23, 2019