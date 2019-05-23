Thousands without power after transformer fire in Toronto’s east-end
Toronto Hydro says about 3,800 customers are without power in the east-end of the city following a transformer fire on Thursday.
The boundaries affected are from the lake side up to Gerrard Street and from the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue.
Toronto Hydro said there is no estimated time of restoration as of yet.
Crews are on-site investigating.
The TTC said that customers should expect streetcar route delays Thursday morning due the power outage affecting streetcars leaving the Leslie Barns Carhouse. Buses are now operating on those routes in the affected area.
