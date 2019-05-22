Calgary police officer injured, taken to hospital after responding to domestic call

A Calgary police officer was hurt after responding to a domestic call in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police couldn’t confirm how the officer was hurt.

EMS said paramedics took a man in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills Medical Centre after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the man taken to hospital was an officer with minor injuries.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, near what officers called an “unfolding incident,” at around 8 p.m.

– With files from Heide Pearson