Calgary police officer injured, taken to hospital after responding to domestic call
A A
A Calgary police officer was hurt after responding to a domestic call in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Police couldn’t confirm how the officer was hurt.
EMS said paramedics took a man in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills Medical Centre after 5:30 p.m.
Police said the man taken to hospital was an officer with minor injuries.
A large police presence could be seen in the area, near what officers called an “unfolding incident,” at around 8 p.m.
– With files from Heide Pearson
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.