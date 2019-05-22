Durham College art students display their work at Whitby art gallery

Art students from Durham College are showing off their skills at Whitby’s Station Gallery as part of an annual exhibit involving the art gallery and the college.

The event gives fine arts students a chance to display their work and an opportunity to win awards as well.

“It’s an important showcase for our students in terms of their resumes, that they have had exhibition experience, but it’s also a juried exhibition so we bring in arts professionals every year,” says Sean McQuay, a professor of fine arts at the college.

More than 200 pieces of art from 80 students are on display at the gallery. There are oil paintings, watercolours and sculptures among the many pieces of art. McQuay says having a venue like this for his students is amazing to see.

“It’s kind of an honour for me in helping them to produce the work,” says McQuay. “When it’s up and on the wall and in the space, seeing it up and shining is invigorating.”

Chris Cote graduated from the arts program at Durham College two years ago. The former art student now works at the gallery and says having the chance to hang your own work gives artists a different perspective and the motivation to produce a quality piece of art.

“That was the first time I felt the stakes were high enough,” says Cote. “It gave me the motivation to work on my art for weeks at a time and it brought out a whole new element in my work and changed the way I approached every painting afterwards.”

The display will be up at the gallery until Sunday. Students will be recognized at an award ceremony on Thursday.