Women get abortions for different reasons — why it’s time we stop asking them to justify the choice

In certain U.S. states, politicians are passing legislation to restrict access to abortions — sparking waves of protests, activism and debates that have entered a global stage.

In Alabama, the most restrictive legislation was passed that would ban abortions unless there was a “serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother” or if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.”

It does not include an exception for cases of rape or incest.

READ MORE: Here are the U.S. states pushing to ban abortions in 2019

Other states are passing bills that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, so-called “heartbeat bills.”

In the wake of the Alabama bill, women have been speaking out on social media, sharing their reasons why they got an abortion to end the stigma.

WATCH: U.S. Democrats denounce restrictive abortion legislation Chuck Shumer says Republicans are trying to repeal Roe v Wade 03:16 Chuck Shumer says Republicans are trying to repeal Roe v Wade 05:51 ‘Vote him out’: Planned Parenthood targets Trump, Kavanaugh at abortion rights protest 01:06 ‘It’s wrong. It’s pernicious’: Joe Biden releases video on Twitter condemning abortion ban 00:39 Bernie Sanders says banning abortion will ‘quite literally kill women’

The hashtag #YouKnowMe was started by actress and talk show host Busy Phillips last week.

“1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don’t know someone who has, but #youknowme,” she wrote on Twitter. “So let’s do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let’s share it and start to end the shame.”

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019

The reasons cited by women have been varied. Many say there was a medical reason, for either the fetus or for the mother.

When my wife was pregnant the second time our unborn son was diagnosed with anencephaly. If he survived being born he would have lived in horrible pain for a few months, then died. She decided she didn't to put him or us through that and it was 100% the right choice.#youknowme — All ICE agents are criminals (@dunn_pa) May 16, 2019

I went to the doctor for heavy bleeding between periods. Turned out my IUD implanted itself an inch into my uterine wall, & I was 6 weeks pregnant. Every time I moved wrong, the tear in my uterus got a little bit bigger. Abortion saved my life & let me heal #YouKnowMe — ⚡🔎Min🔍⚡ (@RainDripDrops) May 15, 2019

Others cited their reasons as cases of abuse or rape.

My abortion meant I was able to cut all ties to my abuser and protect myself from his stalking. My abortion meant a child never had to be raised by an abusive father. My abortion meant I could still go to college, work, and have a family of my own, on my own time.#YouKnowMe — The Lovely Dovely (@TX_Gal) May 16, 2019

Date raped at 21. So awful I put it out of my head. Got pregnant. Parents said, what ever you want to do we’ll support your decision. I’ll never forget their support. I made the right decision. #Youknowme — Wanda Reardart (@Reardart) May 16, 2019

READ MORE: Abortion debate rages in Argentina after 11-year-old forced to give birth

But a large percentage of cite reasons like emotional well-being, financial stability or simply not wanting to be a parent.

I had an abortion 5 years ago. I was a new mum, my baby was only 8 weeks old when I discovered I was pregnant again. I cried when I saw it. I was going through a post natal depression at that time, having a first baby far from my country and people. I am 1 out of 4. #youknowme — Celine DC (@celine_d_c) May 16, 2019

I had an abortion. I just simply wasn’t in a place, financially or emotionally to take that on. I was and still am glad I had that choice because that’s exactly what it was, it was my choice, my body. #YouKnowMe — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) May 16, 2019

Yes, I had an abortion. It wasn’t fun. It wasn’t easy. But I was 14 years old and not prepared to raise a child. It’s really no one’s business, but I wanted to share that #youknowme & #IRefuseToApologizeFor — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) May 18, 2019

I was a year sober and just getting my life back. He was also in early recovery and we didn't think twice about an abortion. 6 months later, he relapsed, cheated on me and left. I finished college, have been sober 8 years and never regretted MY decision. #youknowme — Emily Kohon (@Emilykohon) May 17, 2019

Jessica Shaw, an assistant professor with the University of Calgary’s faculty of social work, says it’s important to shed a light on these reasons.

“There are so many other valid abortion experiences that I think sometimes get lost when we focus specifically on rape and incest,” she explained.

Access to legal and safe abortions, she added, has a direct impact on the financial, emotional, physical and social security of women around the world.

“Numerous studies have documented that being able to control if when and how many children a woman has is directly linked to her ability to live a healthy happy life,” Shaw said.

“Women who have control over their reproduction are less likely to live in poverty [and] are less likely to stay in abusive relationships. They’re more likely to pursue personal, professional and political opportunities.

“So for all of those reasons, being able to control reproduction specifically through abortion is critical.”

WATCH: Trudeau blasts U.S. ‘backsliding’ on abortion restrictions

Demographics: Who are the women having abortions?

Abortions span every demographic, statistics show.

As Phillips said, studies have shown one in four American women have had an abortion. And those who have had abortions come from all walks of life.

“We know globally that women of all faiths, all socioeconomic strata and women of all different cultures have abortions regardless of any of those demographic pieces,” Shaw explained.

Statistics from the U.S.-based National Abortion Federation show people from “every religious affiliation” and educational background had received an abortion.

READ MORE: ‘End the shame’: Abortion bans in U.S. prompt surge in activism, protests

The myth of abortion as ‘primary method of birth control’

Some critics of abortion denounce the medical procedure because they say women aren’t being careful when they’re engaging in sex — and others claim women are using it as a primary method of birth control.

“If abortion were used as a primary method of birth control, a typical woman would have at least two or three pregnancies per year – 30 or more during her lifetime,” a statement from the National Abortion Federation reads.

But statistics from the federation show that’s not the case.

Shaw said that belief stems from a deep-rooted fear of women’s sexuality.

WATCH: Andrew Scheer says he won’t ‘reopen’ abortion if elected

“I think [that belief] does two things: it shames women for being sexually active but also for enjoying it, and also equates parenthood with punishment…it’s saying that because you’ve had sex if you become pregnant you must become a parent.

“I think that equating motherhood as punishment for having sex is quite twisted.”

— with a file from Andrew Russell