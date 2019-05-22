SaskPower invests nearly $19M into infrastructure upgrades in Regina

SaskPower has begun work on numerous projects around Regina that focus on improving reliability for its customers.

“It takes a lot of effort and investment to keep Saskatchewan’s aging electrical infrastructure up and running, and Regina is no exception,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower vice-president of distribution and customer services.

“That’s why SaskPower is making significant investments to update the power grid in the city.”

SaskPower is investing $18.9 million into its construction season which will see overhead and underground cables replaced, wildlife guards on transformers installed and power boxes expanded to counter ground settling.

The work also sees converting streetlights to LED bulbs and building new duct banks.

“Our activities will help reduce the number of outages some customers in Regina experience, and will help our crews find and fix outages faster in the future by giving them more visibility into the grid and the ability to restore power remotely,” Schmidt said.

Since 2012, SaskPower has invested $37 million to improve aging electrical equipment in downtown Regina.

People can expect occasional power outages so work can be carried out safely.

