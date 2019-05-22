Dallas Green, The Sheepdogs, k-os to perform at Peterborough Musicfest

Peterborough Musicfest has announced which artists are set to rock the stage at Del Crary Park this summer.

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning at Silver Bean Cafe.

READ MORE: The Sheepdogs rock Peterborough Musicfest with local guitarist

Juno Award-winner Dallas Green, who performs under the moniker City and Colour, will open the festival on Saturday, June 29. Other notable rock groups that will be performing include The Sheepdogs, Crash Test Dummies and 54.40.

Country music lovers won’t be disappointed with Chad Brownlee and brother-sister duo The Reklaws as part of the lineup.

For hip-hop fans, Canadian rapper k-os will be taking the stage on Wednesday, July 3.

Our summer lineup has just been released! See you in 38 days for a spectacular opening night with City and Colour (Dallas Green)! Cheers to our 33rd season of bringing you free admission concerts.#ourmusicfest #investinmusicfest pic.twitter.com/vlg6pBwaR5 — Ptbo Musicfest (@PtboMusicfest) May 22, 2019

“Obviously, it’s a very diverse lineup,” said Musicfest general manager Tracey Randall. “We have hip hop on the roster this year. We are really hoping to grow and expand with people coming in from out of town to visit us.”

Local talent will also be represented at the festival. Peterborough’s own Jayde, who appeared in Season 2 of CTV’s The Launch, will open for Tyler Shaw on Saturday, July 27.

READ MORE: Peterborough MusicFest 2018 lineup has been announced

Five acts have yet to be announced.

This is the festival’s 33rd year. All of the concerts are open to the public for free.