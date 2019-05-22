Entertainment
May 22, 2019 2:14 pm
Updated: May 22, 2019 2:36 pm

Dallas Green, The Sheepdogs, k-os to perform at Peterborough Musicfest

By Global News

Crowds at Del Crary Park during the 2017 Peterborough Musicfest

Niki Anastasakis
Peterborough Musicfest has announced which artists are set to rock the stage at Del Crary Park this summer.

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning at Silver Bean Cafe.

Juno Award-winner Dallas Green, who performs under the moniker City and Colour, will open the festival on Saturday, June 29. Other notable rock groups that will be performing include The Sheepdogs, Crash Test Dummies and 54.40.

Country music lovers won’t be disappointed with Chad Brownlee and brother-sister duo The Reklaws as part of the lineup.

For hip-hop fans, Canadian rapper k-os will be taking the stage on Wednesday, July 3.

“Obviously, it’s a very diverse lineup,” said Musicfest general manager Tracey Randall. “We have hip hop on the roster this year. We are really hoping to grow and expand with people coming in from out of town to visit us.”

Local talent will also be represented at the festival. Peterborough’s own Jayde, who appeared in Season 2 of CTV’s The Launch, will open for Tyler Shaw on Saturday, July 27.

Five acts have yet to be announced.

This is the festival’s 33rd year. All of the concerts are open to the public for free.

