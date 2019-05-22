Winnipeg Blues reveal new jerseys, logo and colours

The Winnipeg Blues have a new look.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League team unveiled a new logo, new colours and new wordmarks Wednesday.

“As an organization, we are extremely excited about the fresh new look for the Winnipeg Blues,” said General Manager Taras McEwen in a statement.

The team’s new jerseys include an all-black jersey with the new logo and grey, yellow and blue stripes on the arms, and yellow and blue stripes at the bottom. Both shoulders will include the dark Winnipeg ICE logo.

The light jerseys are all-white and also include the new logo, with grey, yellow and blue stripes on the arms, and yellow and blue stripes on the bottom. Both shoulders will feature the white Winnipeg ICE logo.

“Over time, there will continue to be more visible alignment between all of our teams under the 50 Below Sports + Entertainment umbrella,” said Ryan Cyr, President of the RINK and Alternate Governor of the Winnipeg Blues.

The logo is similar to before, but includes a refresh of the colours, and the wordmark also has an icicle design to connect the team to the Winnipeg ICE>

Home games will be played out of the RINK Training Centre on McGillivray.