Car crashes into Stratford convenience store

A pedestrian and an 85-year-old driver have minor injuries after a car crashed into a Circle K store in northeast Stratford, according to city police.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Stratford General Hospital and treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the four-door Saturn was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and police describe the damage to the front entrance of the convenience store as “significant.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no charges have been laid as of yet.