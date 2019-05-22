Throne speech to kick off spring sitting at the Alberta legislature

The spring sitting of the Alberta legislature begins Wednesday with a speech from the throne and the introduction of Bill 1 to end the provincial carbon tax.

Repealing the act was the signature promise of Premier Jason Kenney’s successful election campaign.

The tax on fossil-fuel heating and gasoline at the pumps was phased in by former NDP premier Rachel Notley’s government in 2017 and has raised more than $2 billion.

Once Bill 1, or the act to repeal the carbon tax is passed, the federal backstop is expected to take its place.

Kenney has promised what he calls a “spring of renewal,” which could also be called the season of repeal as he has promised to roll back signature pieces of legislation enacted by the NDP.

Besides eliminating the carbon tax on home heating and gasoline bills, Kenney has said the UCP will reduce the minimum wage for youth workers, change rules for overtime and holiday pay and restore mandatory secret ballots for union certification votes.

Corporate income tax is to be cut to eight per cent from 12 per cent by 2022.

Government house leader Jason Nixon said the plan is to introduce and pass between 10 and 12 bills in the sitting. It’s to run until the end of June, but could go into July if the NDP decides to delay passage of any bills.

Kenney is also expected to move to ban the tradition of legislature members banging on their desks to show their approval.

Kenney, a former federal MP and cabinet minister, has said desk-thumping, cross-aisle heckling and shouting are unseemly and undignified.

The Legislature also has a new speaker: Nathan Cooper of the United Conservative caucus is taking over the job of keeping order during debates and in question period.

Cooper, who represents the riding of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, was asked how he will keep the peace in a chamber known for fiery rhetoric and partisan attacks.

The 39-year-old responded that he plans to use his “very best dad voice,” and that it will be a process of trial and error for both him and the politicians.

Cooper replaces Bob Wanner, who did not run for re-election.

