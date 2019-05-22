London police lay nearly 300 charges in National Road Safety Week blitz

In an effort to end distracted and impaired driving, London police, along with police services across the province, participated in National Road Safety Week.

During the blitz, local police said more than 850 vehicles were stopped in six RIDE programs and 288 charges were laid.

Of those, 125 were aggressive driving charges such as speeding, dangerous driving, and unsafe turns and lane changes, police said.

According to officers, 23 people were charged with distracted driving, which includes careless driving and operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld communication device.

Fourteen people were charged with impaired driving, 16 for allegedly driving without a seatbelt, and another 110 are facing other criminal and provincial charges such as driving while disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of a crash, police said.

National Road Safety Week ran from May 14 to May 20.

