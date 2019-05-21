World
May 21, 2019 4:27 pm

Hope Hicks subpoenaed by House committee over obstruction of justice probe

By Staff Reuters

White House communications director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018.

Reuters/Leah Millis
A A

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, on Tuesday announced he has issued subpoenas to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn.

READ MORE: Ex-Trump counsel, Don McGahn, defies subpoena for House hearing on Mueller report

The subpoenas, which seek both testimony and documents in connection with the committee’s probe into whether President Donald Trump obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, were announced on the same day that McGahn defied a congressional subpoena at the White House’s request.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Annie Donaldson
Annie Donaldson subpoena
Don McGahn
Donald McGahn
Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks subpoena
McGahn
subpoea Hope Hicks

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.