Police say an aggravated assault charge was laid after a body was found in Onigaming First Nation

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault in the death of a 42-year-old from northwestern Ontario.

Investigators say the remains of Clayton Bob were found near a road in Onigaming First Nation on May 7.

They say officers have since charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated assault.

The accused was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.