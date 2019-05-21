Police say an aggravated assault charge was laid after a body was found in Onigaming First Nation
KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault in the death of a 42-year-old from northwestern Ontario.
Investigators say the remains of Clayton Bob were found near a road in Onigaming First Nation on May 7.
They say officers have since charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated assault.
The accused was set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
