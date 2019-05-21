Canada
May 21, 2019 4:00 pm

Police say an aggravated assault charge was laid after a body was found in Onigaming First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP said an aggravated assault charge was laid in death of man whose body was found by road.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault in the death of a 42-year-old from northwestern Ontario.

Investigators say the remains of Clayton Bob were found near a road in Onigaming First Nation on May 7.

READ MORE: London man charged with murder in death of long-term partner makes court appearance

They say officers have since charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated assault.

The accused was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Body Found
Death
Kenora
Onigaming First Nation
Provincial Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.