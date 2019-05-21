Four-year-old boy drowns on St. Theresa Point First Nation

Island Lake RCMP are investigating the drowning death of a four-year-old boy at St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Police said they were called early Monday morning by St. Theresa Point First Nation Safety Officers (FNSO) and told that there was an unresponsive boy in the northern community.

READ MORE: Two of three people pulled from apartment pool dead, 11-year-old clings to life

After a ground search by community members, the boy – who was last seen the evening before – was found in a bay in the community’s north end.

Attempts to resuscitate the boy at the St. Theresa Point nursing station were unsuccessful, and the cause of death was confirmed to be drowning.

On May 20, Island Lake #rcmpmb received a report of an unresponsive 4yo male in St. Theresa Point FN. Child was found in a bay at 11:30pm & taken to the nursing station where he was pronounced deceased. Autopsy confirms cause of death to be a drowning. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 21, 2019

WATCH: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey