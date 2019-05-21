Four-year-old boy drowns on St. Theresa Point First Nation
Island Lake RCMP are investigating the drowning death of a four-year-old boy at St. Theresa Point First Nation.
Police said they were called early Monday morning by St. Theresa Point First Nation Safety Officers (FNSO) and told that there was an unresponsive boy in the northern community.
After a ground search by community members, the boy – who was last seen the evening before – was found in a bay in the community’s north end.
Attempts to resuscitate the boy at the St. Theresa Point nursing station were unsuccessful, and the cause of death was confirmed to be drowning.
