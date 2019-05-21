Omemee woman walks 160 km over long weekend for heart health research

An Omemee woman is not letting her rare heart disease limit her boundaries.

Annie Smith began a marathon walk in her home gym on Friday. After completing her initial goal of 120 km a day early, she continued walking.

Smith reached the 160 km mark in just four days.

READ MORE: Here’s how air pollution can hurt your heart

“I personally wanted 100 [miles],” said Smith. “It’s something I wanted for myself.”

The personal trainer and fitness instructor suffers from a rare inflammatory disease called cardiac sarcoidosis.

She was prescribed prednisone, a drug known to cause weight gain.

As an experiment, Smith began walking six miles every day to lose the weight and test her own abilities.

“I told myself ‘you’re more than that,'” said Smith. “So I went from a six mile day to 12 to a 15. I only compete with myself, so I told myself I could do 20.”

READ MORE: Doctor hikes to raise awareness about heart health

Smith decided to channel that motivation into a fundraising initiative. The weekend walk raised money for the Test Your Limits charity. The organization founded by Dr. Heather Ross from Toronto General Hospital collects funds to be used towards heart health research.

Smith set a fundraising goal of $5,000.

WATCH: (May 4) Training for a marathon can help rejuvenate your heart