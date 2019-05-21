Canada
May 21, 2019 1:04 pm

Man taken to Saskatoon hospital after motorcycle overturns

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle overturned on 8th Street East on May 21, 2019, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what the Saskatoon Fire Department believes are non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle overturned on Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on 8th Street East at the Circle Drive overpass, fire officials said.

The motorcyclist was treated by firefighter paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment, the fire department said in a release.

The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Traffic was delayed while crews removed the motorcycle and cleared the scene of debris.

No other details have been released.

