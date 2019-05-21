Man taken to Saskatoon hospital after motorcycle overturns

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what the Saskatoon Fire Department believes are non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle overturned on Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on 8th Street East at the Circle Drive overpass, fire officials said.

The motorcyclist was treated by firefighter paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment, the fire department said in a release.

The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Traffic was delayed while crews removed the motorcycle and cleared the scene of debris.

No other details have been released.