Ingersoll woman charged after student almost struck by vehicle passing school bus: OPP

Oxford County OPP have charged a 37-year-old Ingersoll woman after she allegedly failed to stop for a school bus just north of Tillsonburg.

Police say an officer in an unmarked cruiser saw a southbound Hyundai on Oxford Road 119/Plank Line fail to stop for a stopped school bus, also travelling south, at roughly 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the bus had its upper red lights and extended arm flashing. Police also told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that a 15-year-old student was almost struck.

“(The vehicle) went in the opposite lane of traffic to pass,” said OPP Const. Barry Cookson.

“The student was starting to step onto the roadway and had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.”

Cookson says the unmarked cruiser waited until the school bus had started moving again and safely passed it, caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.