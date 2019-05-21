Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating teen’s broken arm
The circumstances around a 14-year-old girl’s arm being broken when she was arrested by Winnipeg police are under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
The police watchdog said the incident took place Saturday when police were called about an apparently intoxicated and out-of-control female suspect.
READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after cyclist accuses Winnipeg cop of assault
After a struggle when police tried to arrest her, the girl’s arm was injured and she was taken to hospital. There, it was determined her arm had been broken.
Because a broken arm is a serious injury, IIU is mandated to investigate, they said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
WATCH: Winnipeg man angered by police shooting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.