Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating teen’s broken arm

The circumstances around a 14-year-old girl’s arm being broken when she was arrested by Winnipeg police are under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

The police watchdog said the incident took place Saturday when police were called about an apparently intoxicated and out-of-control female suspect.

After a struggle when police tried to arrest her, the girl’s arm was injured and she was taken to hospital. There, it was determined her arm had been broken.

Because a broken arm is a serious injury, IIU is mandated to investigate, they said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

