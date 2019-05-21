Ottawa woman sent to hospital after losing control of bicycle downtown

Ottawa paramedics and police say a woman in her 30s has been sent to hospital in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police say they received a call for service at around 8:30 a.m. concerning a possible collision between a cyclist and a van.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed on Laurier Avenue

Upon arrival, police determined that there was, in fact, no collision.

According to the woman’s account, she was avoiding pedestrians in the bike lane who were entering an OC Transpo bus. After re-entering the bike lane, the cyclist said she saw a van that was turning through the lane and that she fell when attempting to brake to avoid the van.

According to Ottawa paramedics, the woman’s injuries are to her elbow and foot and are, overall, minor.

READ MORE: Ghost bike installed outside Ottawa City Hall days after fatal hit-and-run

Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon says that while this call amounted to a simple loss of control, she understands how residents can be on edge after an incident last week on Laurier Avenue in which a cyclist was struck by a van and later died of his injuries. Police are still actively searching for the driver in that incident, who they say abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

WATCH: Biking event south of Calgary aims to quell ‘growing tension’ between cyclists and drivers