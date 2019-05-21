Human remains found near small coastal community in Labrador: RCMP

Police in Labrador are investigating the discovery of human remains near a coastal community.

The RCMP say the remains were found Saturday near Makkovik.

The Mounties say the remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.

Makkovik is a mainly Inuit community about 200 kilometres northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

About 360 people live in the community.