Peterborough-area woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Peterborough-area woman is celebrating the century mark.

Surrounded by friends and family, Ruby Hicks turned 100 years old on Monday. She is now the oldest living citizen of Alderville First Nation.

Hicks says she’s taking life one day at a time.

“There’s no special key,” she said. “You just have to carry along and do the best you can.”

Hicks grew up the youngest of 13 children. Her father was a former chief of Alderville First Nation. She says work ethic was a habit instilled in her by her parents at a very young age.

“(They taught me) to do my best for everything. Not to give up. Not start something and quit,” Hicks said.

Hicks had a number of different jobs growing up. She worked at the General Electric plant and Outboard Marine Corporation.

“She has worked all her life,” said Hicks’ son, Maurice Switzer. “At the same time, she has been a committed parent, grandparent and daughter to her parents. She’s a real model to the family for resilience and hard work.”

Four generations were present at the 100th birthday bash. Hicks’ nephew, great-nephew and great-great-nephew were in attendance. She also has a grandson and two great-grandchildren.

“Your family are your whole thing,” said Hicks. “That’s what you live for.”