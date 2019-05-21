Winnipeg to open time capsule from 1965

The City of Winnipeg is unveiling the contents of a time capsule Tuesday.

The capsule was “placed within the Public Safety Building” on Nov. 30, 1965, said the city.

The time capsule has already been opened, however, envelopes inside the capsule are still sealed shut. They will open the envelopes at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Mayor Brian Bowman, Fire Chief John Lane, Police Chief Danny Smyth and other dignitaries will be there.

There was no word on why the time capsule was being opened 53 years, five months and 21 days after being placed in the Public Safety Building.

