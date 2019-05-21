Preliminary phase of Lionel Desmond inquiry begins

An inquiry begins its investigation today into the death of an Afghan war veteran who killed his family and himself more than two years ago in Nova Scotia.

The provincial government promised the inquiry in December 2017, almost a year after Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother Brenda, wife Shanna and 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself.

The Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry hearings begin today in Guysborough, N.S. At this stage of the hearings, the judge and legal counsel will hear presentations and applications from those who will potentially participate as witnesses and experts during the Fatality Inquiry.

The 33-year-old soldier was diagnosed with PTSD after two tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

Family members say Desmond sought help for his mental illness, but they say he did not receive the help he desperately needed.

The inquiry opens today with hearings to determine who will take part when the inquest officially begins in September.

Adam Rodgers, who represents Desmond’s estate and his family, has said the Nova Scotia Justice Department has already imposed unrealistic restrictions on legal fees and preparation time.