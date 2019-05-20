Century old Falkland Stampede keeps town going

The Falkland Stampede, held annually in Falkland B.C., is now over a century old.

While the rodeo attractions keep crowds coming back, the three day fair means much more to the small community than just a weekend of fun.

The event plays a significant role in keeping the small community of Falkland running.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year. It keeps our community going for the rest of the year, we are able to sustain all of our buildings, our community hall, our skating rink, basically everything in the town,” explained rodeo manager Melissa Churchill.

“Of course the businesses in town benefit from it as well.”

The event is completely volunteer run and in its 101 year continued to draw a crowd.

Organizers estimate almost 3,000 people attended on Sunday, which Churchill said comes close to their record attendance.