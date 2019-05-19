Toronto Raptors beat Bucks in double OT, giving team lifeline in Eastern finals

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lift the Raptors to a 118-112 thrilling double-overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, throwing Toronto a lifeline in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Raptors trail Milwaukee 2-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Tuesday’s Game 4.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Marc Gasol bounced back from a horrible Game 2 to score 16 points and grab 12 rebounds, and Norman Powell scored 19 points off the bench.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Toronto, then the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 5.

Kyle Lowry, playing with a taped sprained left thumb, had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

Danny Green, one of the team’s top shooters in the regular season, had just three points on 1-for-9 shooting, but played a huge role on the defensive end.