Regina woman robbed of vehicle, items outside of home: police

A 38-year-old woman was reportedly robbed early Saturday morning as she arrived at her home and got out of her vehicle in Regina’s Hillsdale neighbourhood, according to police.

Regina police were dispatched to the area at about 4:35 a.m. and learned that the woman’s vehicle, along with personal items had reportedly been taken an hour before they arrived.

Police say the suspects approached the woman and demanded her property before reportedly fleeing the scene.

The woman was not physically injured during the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

Police are requesting the public’s help in this investigation.

Anyone who has information to assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).