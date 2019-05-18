Search for 3 overdue travellers suspended after body spotted on Great Slave Lake

YELLOWKNIFE – The search for three overdue travellers on frozen Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories has been suspended after police say searchers in a helicopter spotted a body.

The trio left the Yellowknife area on a snowmobile Monday bound for Lutsel’ke on the eastern edge of the lake, but were reported overdue on Tuesday.

RCMP say officers on board a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Griffon helicopter returned Friday to an area of open water on the lake where debris was seen by search aircraft the day before.

During the patrol, RCMP observed a deceased person in the open water near the debris.

Unable to land on ice near the location, RCMP say they confirmed it was a body with aerial photographs, although the identity hasn’t been determined.

The missing have been identified as Samuel Boucher, who is 65, Cammy Boucher, who is 23, and an unknown man.