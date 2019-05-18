Woman rescued after car goes over embankment in Chilliwack

A woman is lucky to be alive after her vehicle went over an embankment in the Chilliwack River Valley late Friday night.

RCMP say they were called to the rural area near Chilliwack Lake Road and Borden Creek Forest Service Road around 10 p.m.

Sgt. Gerry Hansom told Global News the area is popular for recreational vehicles and campers.

READ MORE: Search for senior takes over Kelowna shores of Okanagan Lake

Search and rescue crews were called to the scene, as police and fire crews couldn’t make it down to the vehicle because of the steep terrain.

Rescue workers were able to get to the woman and pulled her out of the vehicle, bringing her back onto the road to safety.

Chilliwack SAR was tasked to assist @ChilliwackRCMP @BC_EHS and #Chilliwack River Valley FD for a female inside a vehicle that had gone over an embankment. Solid work by the FD and paramedics on the extraction from the vehicle #BCSAR pic.twitter.com/ZMKt95skDK — Chilliwack SAR (@ChilliwackSAR) May 18, 2019

Hansom said the woman was taken to hospital in ambulance with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

WATCH: (May 2) Large fire erupts at Chilliwack business