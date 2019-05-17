Search for senior takes over Kelowna shores of Okanagan Lake

An overdue kayaker has prompted a significant search effort on and above Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

Police say 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz failed to return as scheduled after entering the water at 2:30 p.m. near the 3000-block of Abbott St.

The search centres around Watt Rd. where Janiewicz’ watercraft and personal flotation device were found abandoned.

“Searchers have been scouring the shoreline as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department’s rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP have also launched their vessel to help in the search.

The senior was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.