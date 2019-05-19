This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: May 18, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The program airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

Quebec youth protection system under scrutiny

Hundreds turned up at a funeral for a seven-year-old Granby girl last week.

The child was found in critical condition on Monday, April 29, in the Granby home where she lived with her father and stepmother. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Two adults — the girl’s father, 30, and his partner, 35 — appeared in court last week. They both face charges of unlawful confinement, and the woman has been charged with aggravated assault.

Since her death, questions have swirled about how and why this happened and what can be done in the future to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Her death prompted the Quebec government to order a public coroner’s inquest and the province’s human and youth rights commission will conduct a separate probe. A criminal investigation, meanwhile, is being led by the Sûreté du Québec.

The child’s grandmother and uncle have stated publicly that they begged youth protection to remove her from her father’s care.

Philip Burns, a former supervisor at Batshaw Youth and Family Centres, joined Global News to share some theories on what he believes could be wrong with the youth protection system.

Montreal Centre for Learning disabilities

There is no road map for parents of children who have learning disabilities, but there is a valuable resource in our city called the Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities.

The organization provides much-needed information, support and programs to help navigate a range of learning challenges.

On Saturday, June 1, the centre is bringing motivational speaker and child behaviour specialist Rick Lavoie to town.

The event aims to help parents understand their learning-disabled children better and to find solutions to encourage their success.

Pamela Wener, vice-president of the centre, joined Orchard to talk about what the organization does, with a particular focus on the June 1 seminars.

For tickets or more information,visit the Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities website.

Making a difference with poetry

Kelsey Blouin is a 26-year-old Montrealer who is making her mark on the city.

Blouin’s book of poetry, called Road Trip, was launched on Amazon earlier this month.

After just three days, it hit number three on Amazon’s best seller list of top poetry by a female author.

For Blouin, however, the book isn’t just about sales — it’s about being an inspiration and a voice for others.

Blouin sat down with Orchard to share her story and how she’s hoping to set up a scholarship for aspiring writers from her high school alma mater, The Beurling Academy in Verdun.