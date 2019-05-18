Crime
May 18, 2019 3:08 pm

Man impaled by tripod on California highway suffers broken ribs, punctured lung

By Staff The Associated Press

Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder.

California Highway Patrol-South Sacramento / Facebook
A A

Authorities say somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.

The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. He says it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out.

READ MORE: Bus stop sign impaled through parked car’s windshield at Winnipeg gas station

The man survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder.

Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger, another veteran, from the airport.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
California
impaled
man impaled by tripod
punctured lung
Sacramento
tripod
tripod impales man
van passenger impaled

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.