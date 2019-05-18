Collision
May 18, 2019 10:21 am

Hamilton police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

A 64-year-old man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Hamilton.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Hamilton.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police say an 83-year-old man was driving south on Caroline Street when he made a left turn onto Bold Street.

A 64-year-old man was crossing Bold when he was hit by the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no charges have been laid at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 905-546-4725 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

