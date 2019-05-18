Hamilton police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Hamilton.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police say an 83-year-old man was driving south on Caroline Street when he made a left turn onto Bold Street.
A 64-year-old man was crossing Bold when he was hit by the vehicle.
Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say no charges have been laid at this point and the investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 905-546-4725 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
