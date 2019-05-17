Coaldale RCMP prepare for May long weekend

Rain or shine, southern Albertans seem to hit the highway on long weekends and this Victoria Day is no different.

RCMP are asking drivers to be courteous and cautious when venturing out on the highway and to let off the gas pedal.

“Drive safe, drive slow, get there, enjoy the weekend. We don’t want any tragedies on our highways. So from a policing perspective, we are definitely having increased patrols on our local highways here, and again, just try to keep people going slow and making sure they get there safe,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry with the Coaldale RCMP.

Major roadways span all around the city and Henry said to expect a spike in traffic, no matter your destination.

“We do know we see a fair amount of traffic out to the west, to British Columbia, and some of the resort areas out there, and up a little bit north to Banff and those places.

“Everybody’s got their own spot that they go every year. Some go to the states, some go to the national parks — so expect all roads to have increased traffic.”

This is the first May long weekend the new mandatory breathalyzer laws are in place and the first for legalized marijuana.

Henry said no matter the changes, enforcement stays the same.

“There are all kinds of new things that are coming out, but the message is still the same: plan ahead, take your time, be smart, arrive alive.”

Henry added it’s best to follow the rules of the road or it could cost you more than a fine or ticket; nothing is worth risking your life or others’ on the highway.