Here’s what’s on in London over the Victoria Day long weekend

If you’re looking for local events and activities this long weekend, there’s no shortage in the London region.

Local sports fans are welcome to Labatt Park on Friday as the London Majors take on Brantford.

Steven Page performs at Aeolian Hall while Sharon, Bram and Friends Farewell tour offers something for the kids at Centennial Hall.

Saturday and Sunday the GOT GAME Street Hockey tournament takes over Victoria Park.

Also this weekend, Fanshawe Pioneer Village will be holdings its official opening weekend, marking its 60th anniversary.

On Monday, the village will hold its annual plant and garden sale and Queen Victoria’s Birthday and Garden Party.

The long weekend also marks the return of overnight parking in London. As of Friday, Londoners will be allowed to park between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on most city streets without the need for an overnight parking pass.

As well, London’s 16 spray pad locations will open for the season on Saturday.

Just up the 401

Woodstock is celebrating its 72nd Victoria Day weekend with several events. The fun began on Thursday with World’s Finest Shows kicking off the midway at 4 p.m. It runs Thursday to Monday and includes a merry-go-round, giant slide, Cobra Coaster, the Scrambler and other rides in addition to a variety of food items and treats.

The second annual Woodstock Minor Ball’s Rookie Baseball Bash also runs all long weekend with teams from Whitby, Georgina, Guelph, Brantford, and Woodstock all taking part at diamonds throughout the city.

Woodstock’s Victoria Day parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Monday at the fairgrounds and will feature over a dozen marching bands, stilt walkers, floats, vintage cars, and more.

Amid all the fun to be had, local fire officials are reminding Londoners to be safe over the long weekend.

One of the London Fire Department’s biggest concerns on Victoria Day is fireworks safety. For those looking to catch some flashy colours in the sky, acting deputy fire chief Jack Burt advises going to a public display.

“It’s a lot safer for everybody that’s attending because professionals are lighting off those fireworks,” Burt said.

If you are going to light off your own fireworks, Burt recommends taking a number of safety precautions.

“Always make sure that you keep a water pail or a hose close by,” Burt said.

“If there is a small incident, make sure that there’s something that can actually extinguish that firework.”

Meantime, campfires are allowed in backyards but Burt stresses that it’s important to be respectful to neighbours.

What’s open and closed in London on Victoria Day

While there’s plenty to do over the long weekend, several stores and businesses will be closed on the holiday Monday.

Federal and provincial government offices as well as banks, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO, will be closed on the holiday Monday. Canada Post is also taking the day off — there will be no regular collection or delivery of mail.

In addition, municipal offices, malls, grocery stores, most pharmacies, schools, as well as the LCBO and Beer Store will all be closed on Monday.

However, the Labatt Beer Store on Richmond Street and Horton Street will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the LTC operates on a holiday schedule for Monday but will run their regular schedules Saturday and Sunday.