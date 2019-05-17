5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
May 17, 2019 4:29 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 16, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Cloverdale Rodeo and the Victoria Day Parade in Victoria

A A

Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.

1 — Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair
May 17-20
Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey
cloverdalerodeo.com

2 — Armin van Buuren
May 18, 6:30 p.m.
PNE Forum, Vancouver
arminvanbuuren.com

3 — Rutland May Days
May 17-19
Rutland Fair Grounds
rutlandmaydays.com

4 — Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival
May 18
Fort Langley National Historic Site
fortlangley.beer

5 — 121st Island Farms Victoria Day Parade
May 20
Parade start: Mayfair Mall, Victoria
gvfs.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.