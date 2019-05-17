5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 16, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.
1 — Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair
May 17-20
Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey
cloverdalerodeo.com
2 — Armin van Buuren
May 18, 6:30 p.m.
PNE Forum, Vancouver
arminvanbuuren.com
3 — Rutland May Days
May 17-19
Rutland Fair Grounds
rutlandmaydays.com
4 — Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival
May 18
Fort Langley National Historic Site
fortlangley.beer
5 — 121st Island Farms Victoria Day Parade
May 20
Parade start: Mayfair Mall, Victoria
gvfs.ca
