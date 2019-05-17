Kingston Junior Gaels football team looks to shine in home opener

The Kingston Junior Gaels of the Ontario Provincial Football League will play their home opener on Saturday at George Richardson Stadium, home of the Queen’s University Gaels.

The Durham Dolphins from Pickering will provide the opposition. The Junior Gaels will play at 2:45 p.m., while the varsity teams will take the field at 5 p..m.

“They were good last year so I expect them to be just as tough this year,” said Junior Gaels wide receiver Riley Sagriff.

The junior team lost in Ottawa last week 44-6, but Sagriff says the score was misleading.

“We made some mistakes but we did some really good things,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard this week in preparation for Saturday’s game. We’ve been going over our plays, making sure we’re getting them right. It would be nice to put a good show for the fans in our home opener.”

The varsity Gaels lost their season opener in Ottawa as well, losing 13-8.

“It was a tough loss, but we’ll bounce back,” said offensive tackle Chase De Vries.

“We were right there, but in the end, the Sooners found a way to win.”

De Vries, who plays high school football with the Brockville Collegiate Red Rams, says he relishes his role on the offensive line.

“I’m always working on my technique, making sure I have good footwork and hand placement. If I do my job right, my quarterback stays on his feet. I’m the left tackle so I’m the blind-side tackle. It’s my job to protect the quarterback. It’s a job I take very seriously.”