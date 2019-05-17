Ontario Provincial Police lay 300 charges during two-day Highway 6 blitz

Ontario Provincial Police say they laid about 300 charges during a two-day blitz on Highway 6 as part of their “Safe On 6” campaign.

Officers were patrolling the stretch of highway from Lake Erie to Lake Huron on land and from the air with their helicopter.

Between Monday and Tuesday, police said officers stopped 281 passenger vehicles and 12 commercial vehicles.

In all, 188 drivers were charged with speeding, while 23 charges were laid under the Tobacco Tax Act.

OPP said they also laid charges for failure to wear a seatbelt, distracted driving and other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Wellington County OPP reported 52 speeding charges, eight stunt driving charges and one distracted driving charge.

“This campaign is really about correcting poor behaviour that puts other drivers’ safety at risk,” said Insp. Scott Lawson, Wellington OPP’s detachment commander.

The OPP wants to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely this long weekend, with enforcement and education efforts directed at motorcyclists, off-roaders and boaters. This motorcyclist was charged with speeding in Wellington County this week. ^dr pic.twitter.com/DfvlnRyprY — OPP West (@OPP_WR) May 17, 2019

The blitz was part of Canada Road Safety Week which focuses on increasing awareness of laws related to the “Big Four” factors in deaths on the roads.

Those factors consist of alcohol or drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

The national initiative will continue until Tuesday.

