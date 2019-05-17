Lawson Heights Mall mural highlights importance of bees

Lawson Heights Mall in Saskatoon is celebrating World Bee Day with the unveiling of a mural on Friday and the installation of bee hotels on the mall’s roof.

It highlights the importance of bees to the community, said Tammy Krueckl, the projects manager with Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming (SCYAP) who created the mural.

“Bees are so important to our ecosystem, so when we started designing this project for the Lawson Heights Mall and Safeway, we knew we wanted to incorporate bees and honeycombs into our design,” Krueckl said in a statement.

The mural, in the enclosed corridor between the mall and Safeway, features colourful fruits and vegetables on a honeycomb background.

“The mural really brightens up the hallway at Lawson Heights Mall and the bees remind us of their importance to fresh produce,” said Tara Faris-Peters, the general manager of Lawson Heights Mall.

“We are delighted to be working with a community group like SCYAP on this important project.”

Several bee hotels will be placed on the roof of the mall, away from the entrances, to support pollination efforts, mall officials said.

World Bee Day is May 20.