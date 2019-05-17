Edmonton bus driver praised for helping elderly passenger with groceries

Fellow passengers are describing it as the best 10 minutes they’ve ever spent waiting for a bus.

On Thursday evening, an Edmonton Transit bus driver helped an elderly woman carry her bags of groceries from the bus to her home.

Photos of the kind act were shared on Twitter, showing the driver walking alongside the woman — groceries in each hand — and then jogging back to the bus.

The person who posted the photos said it was “the best 10 minutes I ever waited for the bus.”

Others commented on the post, praising the driver for his actions and calling him a “Good Samaritan.”

As of noon on Friday, it had been retweeted 255 times and “liked” 1,197 times.

ETS driver helped an old lady carry groceries, that was the best 10 mins I ever waited for Bus :) @takeETSalert @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/YXGXx81WJ1 — Feng (@fenqia) May 17, 2019

Edmonton Transit said the driver’s name is Chad Makar.

He said the elderly woman is a regular passenger on bus Route 51 and that he sees her often.

