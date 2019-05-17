Crime
May 17, 2019 1:20 pm

Halton police arrest man suspected of human trafficking in Burlington

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Halton police have charged one man in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Halton Regional Police / File / Twitter
A A

Police have arrested and charged a Mississauga man as part of an investigation into an alleged human trafficking operation throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region.

Halton Regional Police say the man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident in Burlington involving an adult woman.

Investigators say information brought forward by the woman aided in obtaining a warrant for the arrest.

READ MORE: Halton police searching for armed robbery suspect

Muhammad Sultan Aulakh, 27, is facing five charges, including exercising control, receiving material benefit from sexual services, trafficking in persons, receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons and advertising sexual services.

Aulakh is currently being held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

WATCH: Hollywood ‘sex cult’ trial continues in New York

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Crime
burlington police
Crime
halton crime
halton police
Halton Region
Halton Regional Police
Human Trafficking
human trafficking GTA
Human Trafficking Toronto
muhammad sultan aulakh

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.