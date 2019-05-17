Halton police arrest man suspected of human trafficking in Burlington

Police have arrested and charged a Mississauga man as part of an investigation into an alleged human trafficking operation throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region.

Halton Regional Police say the man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident in Burlington involving an adult woman.

Investigators say information brought forward by the woman aided in obtaining a warrant for the arrest.

Muhammad Sultan Aulakh, 27, is facing five charges, including exercising control, receiving material benefit from sexual services, trafficking in persons, receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons and advertising sexual services.

Aulakh is currently being held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

