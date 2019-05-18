Around The OHL: Who’s heading to Halifax for the Memorial Cup

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs take a look at all four teams heading to the Memorial Cup in Halifax, the 101st edition of the Canadian Hockey League tournament.

WATCH: 101st Memorial Cup takes over downtown Halifax

The guys chat WHL’s Port Albert Raiders with Lucas Punkari from the Prince Albert Daily Herald, and look at the QMHJL’s Halifax Mouseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies with Willy Palov of the Halifax Chronicle Herald.

Jake and Mike will outline Guelph’s tremendous run through the OHL, and take a look at their chances as we get set for the tournament.

READ MORE: The 2019 Memorial Cup: A look at each of the four teams at this year’s tournament

For Guelph, Halifax and Rouyn-Noranda, it’s not exactly new territory for the franchises, as all have been in the Memorial Cup in the last five years. But that’s not the case for the Prince Albert Raiders. They haven’t been in the tournament since the team won their only Memorial Cup in 1985.

—

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL

Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL

Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs

Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

We LOVE that you are loving the “Around the OHL” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Around the OHL” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Around the OHL” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.