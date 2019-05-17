Canada
May 17, 2019 10:05 am
Updated: May 17, 2019 10:28 am

2 people hospitalized after fire at Holyrood rental complex in east Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at an east Edmonton townhouse. Kent Morrison reports live from Holyrood, where he spoke to residents that witnessed the blaze.

Two people were taken to hospital after fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment complex in east Edmonton, where the land is slated for redevelopment.

The fire broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a two-story townhouse building along 85 Street near 93 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said six fire trucks and about 20 firefighters arrived four minutes later to find an active fire. Smoke could be seen pouring out of one of the units.

Holyrood Pam Newcombe

Fire broke out Friday morning at a townhouse rental complex along 85 Street near 93 Avenue in east Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood. Friday, May 17, 2019.

Courtesy: Pam Newcombe
Holyrood fire 1

Fire broke out Friday morning at a townhouse rental complex along 85 Street near 93 Avenue in east Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood. Friday, May 17, 2019.

Kent Morrison, Global News
Holyrood fire 2

Fire broke out Friday morning at a townhouse rental complex along 85 Street near 93 Avenue in east Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood. Friday, May 17, 2019.

Kent Morrison, Global News

Everyone inside managed to get out safely, however the city said two people were taken to hospital in unknown condition.

WATCH BELOW: The Global 1 news helicopter was over an apartment fire near 85 Street and 93 Avenue in east Edmonton’s Holyrood area Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire was brought under control around 7:30 a.m., and as of time of publication, crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

Because of the fire, 85 Street was blocked off north of 93 Avenue. The property flanks the Valley LRT Line, which is currently being built along 85 Street.

The area is zoned to be redeveloped into Holyrood Gardens, a 1,200 unit residential complex spread over eight buildings that would be between four- and 25-storeys tall.

READ MORE: Edmonton City Council approves controversial Holyrood development

holyrood-development3

Renderings of a revamped proposal for the Holyrood Gardens development in Edmonton.

Courtesy, Regency Developments
holyrood-development2

Renderings of a revamped proposal for the Holyrood Gardens development in Edmonton.

Courtesy, Regency Developments
holyrood-development

Renderings of a revamped proposal for the Holyrood Gardens development in Edmonton.

Courtesy, Regency Developments
holyroodrezoning

Holyrood development proposal.

Global News

— More to come…

