2 people hospitalized after fire at Holyrood rental complex in east Edmonton

Two people were taken to hospital after fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment complex in east Edmonton, where the land is slated for redevelopment.

The fire broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a two-story townhouse building along 85 Street near 93 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said six fire trucks and about 20 firefighters arrived four minutes later to find an active fire. Smoke could be seen pouring out of one of the units.

Everyone inside managed to get out safely, however the city said two people were taken to hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire was brought under control around 7:30 a.m., and as of time of publication, crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

Because of the fire, 85 Street was blocked off north of 93 Avenue. The property flanks the Valley LRT Line, which is currently being built along 85 Street.

The area is zoned to be redeveloped into Holyrood Gardens, a 1,200 unit residential complex spread over eight buildings that would be between four- and 25-storeys tall.

