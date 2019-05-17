Dog dies in Port Hope-area house fire

A dog died following a house fire in the municipality of Port Hope on Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze on Ganaraska Road west of County Road 28 near the hamlet of Campbellcroft.

Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading throughout the house.

@PortHopeFire has cleared the scene of this structure fire. The on scene investigation is now compete. Cause of the fire is accidental cooking which resulted in damages to a portion of the single family dwelling. #SmokeAlarms were functioning. 1 pet succumbed to smoke inhalation. — PortHopeFire (@PortHopeFire) May 16, 2019

However, Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services Chief Ryan Edgar says firefighters found a deceased dog inside that they suspected had died of smoke inhalation.

Edgar says an unattended pot left on a stove is being blamed for the blaze, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The homeowner was not home at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

