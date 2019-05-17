Dog dies in Port Hope-area house fire
A dog died following a house fire in the municipality of Port Hope on Thursday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze on Ganaraska Road west of County Road 28 near the hamlet of Campbellcroft.
Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading throughout the house.
However, Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services Chief Ryan Edgar says firefighters found a deceased dog inside that they suspected had died of smoke inhalation.
Edgar says an unattended pot left on a stove is being blamed for the blaze, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The homeowner was not home at the time.
No other injuries were reported.
