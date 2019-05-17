Lethbridge Public Library welcomes local authors into Indi-Lethbridge 2019 Collection

The Lethbridge Public Library put a spotlight on local authors on Thursday, as the Indi-Lethbridge 2019 collection was unveiled.

“This is the second year of the collection,” Librarian Jonathan Jarvie said.

“It’s a collection made up of authors from southern Alberta or whose books or titles are set in southern Alberta.”

The event on Thursday offered a meet-and-greet with the ten authors — two of which were also featured in 2018’s Indi-Lethbridge collection.

Ivan Bering and Gordon Hunter were happy to be welcomed back once again. Bering said they both turned to writing later in life as passion projects and have since had multiple pieces published, adding that his work is a series of fictional novels set in the future.

“A series of detectives, it’s all mystery and murder and that sort of thing.”

Hunter said his work is much different. After pursuing a career in qualitative research at the University of Lethbridge, Hunter said his education prepared him to dive into the background of a variety of people and their experiences in and around hockey.

“I’ve got a whole bunch of stories,” Hunter said.

“39 stories of different individuals, here in the Lethbridge area. Chris Spearman has a chapter, Rako Dorick has a chapter, Clint Dunford — the former MLA — he has a chapter as well, and the first chapter is seven ladies, talking about being hockey moms.”

Hunter has also published a second book centered around play-by-play announcers from across Canada — many of them covering junior hockey.

The novel also includes a chapter on Lethbridge Hurricanes announcer Dustin Forbes, as well as a chapter on his own son.

But Hunter said he believes his next novel will be a different read.

“Forty hockey poems, and they just occurred to me,” Hunter said of his newest novel idea.

Ten authors made the overall cut for the 2019 collection, which included an application and selection process by staff at the Library.