May 16, 2019 8:45 pm
Updated: May 16, 2019 9:00 pm

Brampton man charged with rental fraud after people allegedly scammed out of apartment deposits

Police allege the frauds have been happening since November.

Peel Regional Police say a 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged after several residents were allegedly defrauded of first and/or last month’s rent, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Police said between November and this month, a man told the prospective tenants he was the landlord of apartment complexes on Steeles Avenue West.

After paying by cash or e-transfer, officers said the man would stop communicating with the victims.

Investigators said the total amount of money lost as of Friday is approximately $16,000.

Police said Christopher Washington was arrested on Friday and charged with defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime. He was briefly held for a bail hearing and later released with conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

