Sask. provincial park campgrounds officially open for the season

Campers in the province have more reasons to look forward to Victoria Day weekend as Saskatchewan provincial park campgrounds opened on Thursday.

“Opening weekend for provincial park campgrounds is always an exciting time for us,” Parks Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“This year, we are encouraging campers to get out to the parks early to make the most of the 2019 season.”

The province is also reminding campers about the alcohol and cannabis ban that will be in effect from May 16-20.

The ban applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas within the parks and recreations sites as well as several other regional parks.

From May 16 to June 24, campers at any provincial park will have $5-per-night off in any electric, non-electric or economy campsites.

The province said it’s a great opportunity for campers to enjoy the parks while they’re still quiet.

Reservations can be made online and for more information on the alcohol and cannabis ban visit Sask Parks.

